July 21 Delta Air Lines Inc, trying to
boost savings on manufacturing of jet fuel, said on Monday it
reached a five-year agreement with a Dallas energy company for
65,000 daily barrels of U.S. crude oil to be supplied to its
Pennsylvania refinery.
Delta subsidiary Monroe Energy said in a statement its
accord with Bridger LLC will supply about one-third of the oil
refined daily at the Trainer refinery in suburban Philadelphia.
Combined with other U.S. crude supplies, the Bridger deal will
help Delta meet its goal of having a minimum of 70,000 barrels a
day of U.S. crude sourcing at the refinery.
Bridger supplies oil from major U.S. production regions and
basins including Permian, Bakken, Rockies and Gulf Coast, among
others, the statement from the companies said. Crude from the
Bakken oil fields in North Dakota replaces the more expensive
imported oil that the Trainer refinery has traditionally
received, the statement added.
Delta bought the refinery in 2012 in a bid to save on fuel
costs, its largest expense. It has said alternative sources of
crude can help increase fuel-manufacturing savings.
(Reporting by Karen Jacobs in Atlanta; Editing by Nick
Zieminski)