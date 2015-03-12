March 12 Levy Acquisition Corp, the
blank-check acquisition vehicle of Chicago restaurateur Larry
Levy, said it would acquire Del Taco Inc for about $500 million,
including debt.
Levy's family and other new investors will invest $120
million in the privately held U.S. fast food chain before the
merger.
Reuters reported in February that Levy Acquisition was in
advanced talks to buy Del Taco.
Levy Acquisition said it plans to change its name to Del
Taco Restaurants Inc and will continue to trade on the Nasdaq.
Del Taco is owned by a consortium of private equity firms
that include Goldman Sachs Mezzanine Partners, Charlesbank
Capital Partners and Leonard Green & Partners LP.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Savio D'Souza)