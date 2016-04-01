AMSTERDAM, April 1 Delta Lloyd, the Dutch insurer that narrowly won shareholder approval for a 650 million euro ($740 million) rights issue last month, is facing questions over a last-minute deal it struck with Taiwan investor Fubon Financial to avoid losing the vote.

Highfields Capital, the company's largest shareholder with a stake of more than 9 percent, on Friday published a letter it sent to Delta Lloyd, demanding to know details of the deal with Fubon, which held 7.13 percent of Delta Lloyd before the cash call, and whether it put other shareholders at a disadvantage.

The letter could be a prelude to requesting a legal investigation into whether the actions of Delta Lloyd's executives amount to mismanagement. ($1 = 0.8787 euros) (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by David Holmes)