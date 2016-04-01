(Adds details and background, responses from Delta Lloyd and Fubon)

By Toby Sterling

AMSTERDAM, April 1 Delta Lloyd, the Dutch insurer that narrowly won shareholder approval for a 650 million euro ($740 million) rights issue last month, is facing questions over a last-minute deal it struck with Taiwan investor Fubon Financial to avoid losing the vote.

Highfields Capital, the company's largest shareholder with a stake of more than 9 percent, on Friday sent Delta Lloyd a letter demanding to know whether the Fubon deal puts other shareholders at a disadvantage.

The letter could be a prelude to requesting a legal investigation into possible mismanagement at Delta Lloyd.

"To date, Delta Lloyd has not provided any detailed description of the terms of the Fubon Agreement," the Highfields letter published on Friday said.

Delta Lloyd said it was studying the letter but declined further comment.

Without the support of Fubon, which held a 7.13 percent stake, Delta Lloyd's share sale would have failed.

Fubon had initially opposed the capital increase. It even joined Highfields in a March 13 court hearing seeking to block it. But two hours before a shareholder meeting to vote on the issue was to start on March 16, Fubon changed stance.

The companies said in a joint statement at the time they would "explore opportunities for business co-operation ... for example asset management opportunities, reinsurance agreements and knowledge exchange."

When investors pressed for details, Delta Lloyd managers and lawyers said it had offered Fubon no preferential treatment.

Delta Lloyd is proceeding with the share issue, which it says it needs to comply with Europe's Solvency II rules. The issue will double the amount of shares the company has outstanding.

Highfields and some other shareholders maintain the company's solvency ratio, at 131 percent, is already close to its target range of 140 to 180 percent, which could be easily reached by selling assets or restricting dividends.

Delta Lloyd shares have lost two-thirds of their value since CEO Hans van der Noordaa took office last year. They fell 0.6 percent to 4.06 euros in early Friday trade.

Fubon Chief Financial Officer Eddie Chen said at an investor conference on Thursday that its Delta Lloyd stake is now 5.47 percent. "There have been lots of ups and downs since we first invested in the company" last year, he said.

But "we have gotten to know their management better," he said.

Fubon declined comment on Friday. ($1 = 0.8787 euros) (Additional reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by David Holmes)