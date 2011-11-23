* To cut annual costs further by 30 mln euros in 2013

* Costs cut partly by natural attrition

* To buy 51 pct stake of Friesland Bank insurance co.

AMSTERDAM, Nov 23 Dutch life and property insurer Delta Lloyd NV said on Wednesday it would reduce costs by 30 million euros ($40.5 million) via job cuts to cope with declining margins and would buy into an insurance company owned by Friesland Bank.

Delta Lloyd, a spin off from British insurer Aviva Plc which still owns 42 percent of its shares, said in a statement it aimed to reduce annual costs to 790 million euros in 2013 from 820 million expected next year.

"Price are falling of course. You have to be prepared for this. The margins are thin," Delta Lloyd spokesman Martijn Donders said.

Dutch insurers such as Delta Lloyd and bigger rivals Eureko , ING and ASR have seen margins on life insurance products fall due to the introduction of bank savings products.

Jobs would be lost by natural attrition and Delta Lloyd would not actively cut jobs, Donders said.

"Every year some 100 to 200 positions are reduced by not filling vacancies or by better managing operations," Donders said.

Delta Lloyd, which listed in November 2009 at 16 euros per share, will buy a 51 percent stake in an insurance company owned by Dutch bank Friesland Bank, a small regional player which has is working to increase its solvency and capital position. ($1 = 0.7410 euros) (Reporting by Gilbert Kreijger; Editing by David Holmes)