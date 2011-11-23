* To cut annual costs further by 30 mln euros in 2013
* Costs cut partly by natural attrition
* To buy 51 pct stake of Friesland Bank insurance co.
AMSTERDAM, Nov 23 Dutch life and property
insurer Delta Lloyd NV said on Wednesday it would
reduce costs by 30 million euros ($40.5 million) via job cuts to
cope with declining margins and would buy into an insurance
company owned by Friesland Bank.
Delta Lloyd, a spin off from British insurer Aviva Plc
which still owns 42 percent of its shares, said in a
statement it aimed to reduce annual costs to 790 million euros
in 2013 from 820 million expected next year.
"Price are falling of course. You have to be prepared for
this. The margins are thin," Delta Lloyd spokesman Martijn
Donders said.
Dutch insurers such as Delta Lloyd and bigger rivals Eureko
, ING and ASR have seen margins on
life insurance products fall due to the introduction of bank
savings products.
Jobs would be lost by natural attrition and Delta Lloyd
would not actively cut jobs, Donders said.
"Every year some 100 to 200 positions are reduced by not
filling vacancies or by better managing operations," Donders
said.
Delta Lloyd, which listed in November 2009 at 16 euros per
share, will buy a 51 percent stake in an insurance company owned
by Dutch bank Friesland Bank, a small regional player which has
is working to increase its solvency and capital position.
($1 = 0.7410 euros)
(Reporting by Gilbert Kreijger; Editing by David Holmes)