AMSTERDAM Aug 11 Research group Morningstar
said on Tuesday it had placed funds managed by insurer
Delta Lloyd under review after the Dutch market
regulator fined the company 750,000 euros ($826,500).
Morningstar spokeswoman Renske Van Amerongen said: "Under
review means we cannot rate the quality of the funds at the
moment and have to review the situation before we can recommend
them as good investments."
Delta Lloyd, which has roughly 60 billion euros ($66
billion) of assets under management and 10 major funds, could
not immediately be reached for comment.
Morningstar describes itself as an independent provider of
investment research providing data on around 500,000 investment
offerings, including stocks, mutual funds and other vehicles.
Delta Lloyd said on Aug. 3 it had appealed the fine from
regulator AFM, which was related to a 2012 incident in which the
insurer's managers traded on information a court ruled was
confidential.
The Netherlands Central Bank had invited bank
representatives to a meeting to discuss discount rates. Guessing
correctly that meant the bank would soon lower the rate, Delta
Lloyd managers traded on the information, netting the company
millions, though they did not profit personally.
In December 2014 the central bank fined Delta Lloyd 22.8
million euros and ordered its chief financial officer to resign.
Delta Lloyd appealed, saying it had done nothing wrong.
On July 31, a Rotterdam court upheld almost the entire fine
but said the bank's order that CFO Emiel Roozen resign had not
been properly argued. On Aug. 3, Roozen resigned anyway, along
with Chairman Jean Frijns.
Both the central bank and the insurance company had said the
matter was closed.
A separate investigation by AFM focused on the
organisational structure of Delta Lloyd's investment business
and the degree to which that structure guaranteed sound and
ethical operational management.
In an email to Reuters on Aug. 5, the national financial
prosecutor's office said it was not planning a criminal
investigation.
"The prosecutor and the AFM have examined the case and come
to the conclusion that the facts and circumstances of this
specific case offer no angles to begin a criminal
investigation," the email said.
