AMSTERDAM May 18 Dutch insurer Delta LLoyd on Wednesday said it was on track to strengthen its capital position after investors agreed to a contested rights issue, despite headwinds caused by the sharp fall in interest rates over the first quarter.

Though its Solvency II capital ratio slipped 4 percentage points to 127 percent compared to the same period last year, the company's ratio after the 650 million euro ($733.27 million)rights issue would come in at 154 percent, the company said.

Reporting its results for the first three months on Wednesday, the company said that it would press on with the sale of its shareholding in broker Van Lanschot via a marketed offering this year.

In March, Delta Lloyd struck a last-minute deal with Taiwan investor Fubon Financial that gave it the number of shares needed to raise the fresh capital. Delta Lloyd had already raised 338 million euros a year earlier.

