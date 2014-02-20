BRIEF-Shenzhen Huaqiang Industry to acquire 51 pct stake in Raynew for 124.9 mln yuan
* Says it plans to acquire 51 percent stake in Raynew, at 124.9 million yuan
AMSTERDAM Feb 20 Delta Lloyd NV : * Total gross written premiums rise 1 pct to 4.7 billion euros * Operational result increased 6 pct to 430 million euros * General insurance gross written premiums stable at 1.4 billion euros * New mortgages almost doubled to 1.3 billion euros (2012: EUR 0.7 billion) * Proposed total dividend 2013 stable at 1.03 euros per ordinary share * FY operating expenses at 772 million euros, beating target of 790 million euros
* Says it plans to acquire 51 percent stake in Raynew, at 124.9 million yuan
SEOUL, March 15 South Korea's foreign exchange deposits in February rose for a second month to their highest level in two and a half years, central bank data showed on Wednesday.
WASHINGTON, March 14 U.S. President Donald Trump will nominate Goldman Sachs banker James Donovan as deputy Treasury secretary, the White House said on Tuesday, adding another alumnus of the Wall Street investment bank to his administration.