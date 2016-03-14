AMSTERDAM, March 14 Dutch insurer Delta Lloyd can proceed with plans to ask shareholders to approve its 650 million euro ($723 million) share issue on March 16, a court ruled on Monday.

U.S. investor Highfields Capital and Taiwan's Fubon , representing more than 17 percent of Delta Lloyd's shares, had argued before the Amsterdam Enterprise Court that the capital increase was unnecessary and that shareholders had been inadequately informed.

($1 = 0.8999 euros)