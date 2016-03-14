UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
AMSTERDAM, March 14 Dutch insurer Delta Lloyd can proceed with plans to ask shareholders to approve its 650 million euro ($723 million) share issue on March 16, a court ruled on Monday.
U.S. investor Highfields Capital and Taiwan's Fubon , representing more than 17 percent of Delta Lloyd's shares, had argued before the Amsterdam Enterprise Court that the capital increase was unnecessary and that shareholders had been inadequately informed.
($1 = 0.8999 euros) (Reporting by Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Alexander Smith)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February