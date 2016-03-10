(Updates with background, details)

AMSTERDAM, March 10 Delta Lloyd said on Thursday another of its biggest shareholders openly opposes the 650 million euro ($727 million) rights issue the Dutch insurer says it needs to comply with Europe's new Solvency II rules.

Delta Lloyd said Fubon, which holds a 5 percent stake, has filed a statement at the Enterprise Court of Amsterdam supporting a lawsuit seeking to prevent a March 16 vote on the cash call.

The insurer's largest shareholder, Highfields Capital, launched the suit last week, arguing that Delta Lloyd's management has exaggerated its need for cash and not given shareholders who vote by proxy enough time.

Delta Lloyd says the Highfields case is baseless and its need for cash is critical.

It reported a solvency ratio of 131 percent at year end 2015, slightly below its target range of 140-180 percent but well above the 100 percent threshold that signals an insurer is capable of paying all claims, even in a massive economic slump.

The case is due to be heard on Monday, March 13.

Fubon owns about 5.25 percent of the insurer, making it the third-largest shareholder behind Highfields, which owns 9 percent, and Norges Bank with 6.9 percent.

Norges Bank has so far declined to say whether it supports the rights issue.

