AMSTERDAM Feb 24 Highfields Capital, the largest shareholder in Delta Lloyd said on Wednesday it opposed a revised, lower rights issue of 650 million euros ($716 million) by the Dutch insurer.

Delta Lloyd said earlier it was lowering a targeted capital raise from an originally planned 1 billion euros.

"Nothing in today's presentation changes Highfields' intention to vote against the capital raise," said Andrea Calise, a spokeswoman for Highfields Capital. ($1 = 0.9075 euros) (Reporting by Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Alexander Smith)