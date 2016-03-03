AMSTERDAM, March 3 Dutch insurer Delta Lloyd said on Thursday "there are no legal grounds" for postponing a vote on its proposed rights issue sought by its largest shareholder, Highfields Capital.

Delta Lloyd said in a statement to Reuters that postponing the March 16 vote on its intended 650 million euro ($706 million) rights issue "would be detrimental to the interest of Delta Lloyd and its stakeholders, in particular its shareholders." ($1 = 0.9200 euros) (Reporting By Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Susan Fenton)