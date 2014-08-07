BRIEF-Stanbic IBTC Holdings reports fy pre-tax profit 37.21 bln naira
* FY ended Dec 2016 group gross earnings 156.43 billion naira versus 140.02 billion naira year ago
Aug 7 Delta Lloyd NV :
* New business in annual life premiums up 46 pct to 183 million euros (half-year 2013: 126 million euros)
* Gross written premiums: -8 pct to 2.2 billion euros
* New mortgages up 53 pct to 564 million euros(half-year 2013: 370 million)
* Operational result -7 pct to 191 million euros (half-year 2013: 206 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SANTIAGO, March 22 The Chilean unit of Wal-Mart Stores Inc will invest $800 million in the country over the next three years and will open 55 to 60 new supermarkets, the company said in a press release on Wednesday.
SAO PAULO, March 22 BM&FBovespa SA's planned takeover of rival clearinghouse Cetip SA Mercados Organizados makes it tougher for rivals to enter Brazil's financial trading and clearing markets, and requires changes to gain approval, a member of antitrust watchdog Cade said on Wednesday.