Dec 3 Delta Lloyd Nv
* Delta Lloyd NV : Dec. 3 new collective labour agreement
for Delta Lloyd finalised
* Members of the trade unions have approved the new
arrangements
* Delta Lloyd and the FNV Bondgenoten, De Unie and
Dienstenbond CNV trade unions have finalised a new three-year
collective labour agreement and social plan
* The contract is valid from Jan. 1 2014 to Jan. 1 2017
* Arrangements include the pension plan, lifelong
employability, the social plan and flexible employee benefits
* New collective labour agreement provides for a total wage
increase of 2 pct during the contract period and two one-off
payments for all employees
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom +91 806 749 7920)