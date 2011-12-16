* Seeks court approval of $57.5 mln DIP financing

Dec 16 Kirk Kerkorian-backed Delta Petroleum Corp filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, as unproductive assets hindered the gas-focussed energy company's efforts to find a buyer.

The company, 93 percent of whose total production consists of natural gas, has been hurt by a relentless decline in gas prices and ballooning debt. Natural gas prices slipped about 15 percent in the July-September period.

Delta, in which Kerkorian owns a 32 percent stake through Tracinda Corp, has been shopping itself since July.

Delta has seen a sharp decline in its unproven assets and its dry hole costs and impairments -- expenses incurred in plugging wells that produce no oil or gas -- rocketed to touch $420.4 million in the latest quarter.

The company, whose market value has dipped to $9.54 million, had total debt of 282.9 million as of Sept. 30, according to Thomson Reuters data.

"The company will seek court approval of a debtor in possession financing facility of $57.5 million arranged by it to address longer term liquidity needs as it works through the bankruptcy process," Delta said in a statement on Friday.

Delta, which is struggling to find financing to repay debt that matures next year, has seen its stock lose 96 percent of its value this year. The company had earlier warned it would file for bankruptcy if it could not resolve its ballooning liquidity concerns.

Delta listed total assets of $375.5 million and liabilities of $310 million as of Dec. 14, according to a court filing.

Tracinda Corp is suing a businessman who advised Kerkorian to invest in Delta Petroleum.

The suit was filed earlier this month in a Nevada court against businessman Edward Mike Davis, alleging that he misrepresented "the quality and character of Delta's oil reserves and its financial condition."

Shares of the company dropped 45 percent to touch a life-time low of 18 cents on Friday on Nasdaq. They were at 21 cents in morning trade.

The case is Delta Petroleum Corp, Case No. 11-14006, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, District of Delaware. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath and Sakthi Prasad in Bangalore; Editing by Matt Driskill, Supriya Kurane)