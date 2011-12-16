* Seeks court approval of $57.5 mln DIP financing
* Lists assets of $375.5 mln and liabilities of $310 mln
(Adds details about assets, Tracinda Corp; updates share
movement)
Dec 16 Kirk Kerkorian-backed Delta
Petroleum Corp filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy
protection, as unproductive assets hindered the gas-focussed
energy company's efforts to find a buyer.
The company, 93 percent of whose total production consists
of natural gas, has been hurt by a relentless decline in gas
prices and ballooning debt. Natural gas prices slipped
about 15 percent in the July-September period.
Delta, in which Kerkorian owns a 32 percent stake through
Tracinda Corp, has been shopping itself since July.
Delta has seen a sharp decline in its unproven assets and
its dry hole costs and impairments -- expenses incurred in
plugging wells that produce no oil or gas -- rocketed to touch
$420.4 million in the latest quarter.
The company, whose market value has dipped to $9.54 million,
had total debt of 282.9 million as of Sept. 30, according to
Thomson Reuters data.
"The company will seek court approval of a debtor in
possession financing facility of $57.5 million arranged by it to
address longer term liquidity needs as it works through the
bankruptcy process," Delta said in a statement on Friday.
Delta, which is struggling to find financing to repay debt
that matures next year, has seen its stock lose 96 percent of
its value this year. The company had earlier warned it would
file for bankruptcy if it could not resolve its ballooning
liquidity concerns.
Delta listed total assets of $375.5 million and liabilities
of $310 million as of Dec. 14, according to a court filing.
Tracinda Corp is suing a businessman who advised Kerkorian
to invest in Delta Petroleum.
The suit was filed earlier this month in a Nevada court
against businessman Edward Mike Davis, alleging that he
misrepresented "the quality and character of Delta's oil
reserves and its financial condition."
Shares of the company dropped 45 percent to touch a
life-time low of 18 cents on Friday on Nasdaq. They were at 21
cents in morning trade.
The case is Delta Petroleum Corp, Case No. 11-14006, U.S.
Bankruptcy Court, District of Delaware.
(Reporting by Swetha Gopinath and Sakthi Prasad in Bangalore;
Editing by Matt Driskill, Supriya Kurane)