Dec 6 IT service provider Roper Technologies Inc said it would buy business software provider Deltek from private equity firm Thoma Bravo in a cash deal valued at $2.8 billion.

Roper expects Deltek to generate $535 million of revenue in 2017 and the deal to add to its cash flow.

Reuters had reported in July that Thoma Bravo was exploring a sale of Deltek. (Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)