UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 21 Delticom AG : * Says concludes integration of Tirendo * Says repositioning of Tirendo management * Says Tirendo managing directors Markus Bihler, Erik Heinelt and Felix Vögtle
will leave the company at end-2014 * Says Delticom management board members Sascha Jürgensen and Andreas Faulstich
to succeed them with immediate effect Source text for Eikon:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources