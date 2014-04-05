BERLIN, April 5 German online car tyre retailer Delticom sees the possibility of doubling sales to 1 billion euros ($1.37 billion) within five years if there is no disruption to business, Welt am Sonntag reported.

"If things continue to go well, we can double sales within five years to hit 1 billion," Chief Executive Andreas Pruefer was quoted as saying in an interview published on Saturday.

Delticom's sales increased 11 percent last year to 506 million euros.

Besides boosting tyre sales, Delticom also aims to expand business with auto accessories such as brakes, lamps and windscreen wipers which the CEO said could grow to 50 percent of overall sales over the long term, from currently less than 10 percent, Welt am Sonntag said. ($1 = 0.7303 euros) (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; editing by Gunna Dickson)