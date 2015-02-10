BRIEF-Singapore Exchange and Tullett Prebon launch LNG spot index for Dubai, Kuwait and India region
* Sgx And Tullett Prebon Launch Lng Spot Index For Dubai, Kuwait And India Region Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 10 Deluxe Family Co Ltd
* Says plans to acquire 40 percent stake in Huatai Great Wall Futures Co Ltd for 623 million yuan ($99.83 million)
** Pets at Home still seen by some fund managers as a play on people's unfailing willingness to spend money on their pets, even as short interest in the stock hits all-time highs