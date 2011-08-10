(Adds detail, background)

FRANKFURT Aug 10 The supervisory board chairman of German manufacturer Demag Cranes D9CGn.DE will resign next month, Demag said on Wednesday, five days after the European Union cleared Terex's takeover bid for Demag.

Burkhardt Schuchmann will resign with effect as of Sept. 23, Demag said in a statement.

Last Friday, the U.S. construction machinery maker Terex secured EU clearance to acquire Demag, as it moves to boost its scale and exposure in emerging markets such as China.

The merged entity will have an annual turnover of about $5.8 billion, the companies said in July.

The European Commission said in a statement last week the deal would not significantly alter the structure of the market.

(Reporting by Josie Cox; Editing by David Hulmes)