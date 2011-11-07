* Net EPS loss $0.05 vs loss $0.64 last year

Nov 7 Demand Media DMD.N reported a rise in quarterly revenue, though it still faces tough questions about its reliance on Google (GOOG.O) for traffic at one of its signature websites.

Third-quarter revenue, excluding traffic acquisition costs, rose 26 percent to $78.1 million, the company reported on Monday.

Demand Media is an online company that relies on freelance writers to provide articles and videos designed to appear at the top of Internet searches that in turn generate advertising revenue.

Shares of Demand Media are off more than 70 percent from its year high in March of $26.25 as investors sell shares over worries that Google's (GOOG.O) search engine changes have dented the company's prospects.

The company reported a net loss of $4.1 million, or 5 cents per share, compared with a net loss of $300,000, or 64 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Jennifer Saba)