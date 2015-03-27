NEW YORK, March 27 Strong investor demand for a $700 million leveraged acquisition loan from cereal maker Post Holdings Inc shows that institutional investors are willing to buy the highly leveraged loans that U.S. regulators are trying to curb.

Federal regulators are clamping down on loans with leverage of more than six times debt to earnings, although some deals can still pass if all of the total debt or half of the senior debt can be repaid in five to seven years.

The add-on term loan deal, which finances Post's $1.15 billion acquisition of MOM Brands Co, priced this week at the tight end of guidance despite leverage levels of 6.6 times, sources said. Moody's Investor's Service put leverage closer to seven times before synergies.

Increased scrutiny is making some arranging banks unwilling to underwrite deals that do not meet regulators criteria, but yield-hungry investors are snapping up the handful of highly leveraged deals that have made it to the market.

"For many companies ... it is easier to get investors to buy than banks to underwrite. Investors will put (a clearing price) on any nearly any amount of risk, but some deals may be dead on arrival for banks," a senior banker said.

Post Holdings' discount was narrowed to 99.5 from an original level of 99. The add-on loan was priced at the same 300bp level as an $885 million term loan in May 2014 with a 0.75 percent Libor floor despite a downgrade from Moody's to Ba2 from Ba1.

Investors' enthusiasm for the deal is due to a lack of new primary deals to invest in and the continued creation of the Collateralized Loan Obligation (CLO) funds which buy leveraged loans, which has driven up pricing in the secondary market.

"We are in a situation right now where there is not a lot of primary issuance in the market, but there is still a lot of CLO formation," said Steven Kalin, co-head of leveraged credit at Silvermine, a division of Man GLG.

"Cash needs to be put to work, which has been bidding up the secondary market. As a result, the primary market is more accepting of lesser quality deals," he added.

Investor demand has been particularly strong for leveraged corporate acquisition loans, as companies can make post-acquisition synergies and repay debt more quickly than private equity buyouts.

"There is a wealth of liquidity for corporate to corporate deals ... The market has quite a bit of depth for the right names," a banker said.

Other leveraged corporate acquisition loans have seen strong investor demand recently, including a $3.95 billion term loan for retailer Dollar Tree, which priced tight of guidance in February at 350bp with a 0.75 percent Libor floor and tightened the discount to 99.5 from 99. The financing backed Dollar Tree's $8.5 billion acquisition of Family Dollar Stores Inc.

The strength of investor demand means that some highly leveraged private equity buyouts are also securing competitive pricing. PetsSmart Inc inked a $4.3 billion term loan at 400bp in February with a 1 percent floor, tighter than initial guidance of 450-475bp despite lease-adjusted leverage of 7.2 times, according to Moody's, and 6.2 times according to S&P.

"We believe that the six time leverage ceiling is rather arbitrary and that there are many industries where there are different levels of leverage that can be supported," Kalin said.

Investors such as Silvermine look beyond simple leverage tests at historical cash flow profiles, borrowers' ability and willingness to pay down debt, management teams and whether companies are in cyclical businesses, Rasta Behrang, an asset manager at Silvermine said.

Air ambulance service provider Air Medical Group Holdings will soon test investor appetite again for highly leveraged loans with a buyout financing led by Morgan Stanley, Jefferies and KKR Capital Markets.

Moody's put the B3-rated company on review for downgrade after the company and buyer KKR announced the acquisition. (Editing By Tessa Walsh and Jon Methven)