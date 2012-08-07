Aug 7 Demand Media reported better than
expected revenue because of an increase in advertising revenue
and traffic.
The company said on Tuesday that second quarter revenue
excluding traffic acquisition costs rose 16 percent to $88.7
million. Analysts on average were expecting revenue of $85.9
million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Demand Media relies on freelance writers to provide articles
and videos designed to appear at the top of Internet searches
that in turn generate advertising revenue. It operates a clutch
of websites, including eHow, LiveStrong and Cracked.
Net income was $100,000 compared with a loss of $2.4 million
in the same quarter a year ago.
