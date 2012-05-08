May 8 Demand Media reported a better than expected first-quarter rise in revenue and raised its 2012 outlook.

First-quarter revenue, excluding traffic acquisition costs, rose 9 percent to $82.9 million, the online content company said on Tuesday. That was above analysts' average estimate of $79.6 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting By Jennifer Saba; Editing by Gary Hill)