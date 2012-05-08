MOVES-SocGen, eVestment, Marketaxess
Feb 27 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
May 8 Demand Media reported a better than expected first-quarter rise in revenue and raised its 2012 outlook.
First-quarter revenue, excluding traffic acquisition costs, rose 9 percent to $82.9 million, the online content company said on Tuesday. That was above analysts' average estimate of $79.6 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting By Jennifer Saba; Editing by Gary Hill)
* GRAPHIC-2017 metal returns: http://tmsnrt.rs/2eqHKkL (Updates prices)
Feb 27 ABC's Sunday night broadcast of the 89th Academy Awards drew a 22.4 overnight rating, down 4 percent from last year's low-rated show, according to Nielsen data released by the Walt Disney Co unit.