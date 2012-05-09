May 9 Demand Media Inc shares soared 18
percent on Wednesday in the first trading session after the
Internet company reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue
and raised its 2012 earnings forecast.
Demand Media relies on freelance writers to provide articles
and videos designed to appear at the top of Internet searches
that in turn generate advertising revenue. It operates a clutch
of websites, including eHow, LiveStrong and Cracked.
Its first-quarter results on Tuesday suggested it was moving
past challenges it faced after Google Inc tightened its
search filters and weeded out some of Demand Media's content,
which it considers "low quality."
Demand Media responded by cleaning up its archives, putting
in measures to assess the quality of content, and betting
heavily on video and social media.
Demand shares were up $1.45 to $9.38 in morning trading on
the New York Stock Exchange.
The shares rose 31 percent on April 30 after the blog All
Things Digital reported that private equity firm Thomas H. Lee
Partners had approached the company with a $1.2 billion buyout
offer. But talks have fallen apart, the blog said. Demand did
not comment on the report on Tuesday.
(Reporting By Liana B. Baker; additional reporting by Jennifer
Saba; editing by John Wallace)