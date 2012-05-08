May 8 Software maker Demandware Inc's first-quarter loss widened on higher costs.

Net loss attributable to shareholders increased to $3.4 million, or 42 cents per share, from $2.0 million, or 66 cents per share, a year ago.

Demandware, which went public in March, makes software that powers e-commerce sites.

Revenue for the quarter rose to $16.1 million from $11.6 million last year. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal)