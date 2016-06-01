UPDATE 1-Telecom Italia reports 14 pct rise in core earnings
MILAN, Feb 3 Telecom Italia on Friday posted a better than expected 14.4 percent rise in full-year core earnings, helped by cost cuts and its domestic operations returning to growth.
June 1 Cloud-based software maker Salesforce.com Inc said on Wednesday it would buy Demandware Inc , which provides software to design e-commerce websites, in a deal worth about $2.8 billion.
Salesforce's cash offer of $75.00 per share represents a 56.3 percent premium to Demandware's Tuesday closing. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
* Planet to acquire terra bella from Google, sign multi-year data contract
* IBM closes acquisition of Agile 3 Solutions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: