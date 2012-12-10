AMSTERDAM Dec 10 Michael Herkemij is to quit as chief executive of D.E Master Blender 1753, the Dutch company behind the Douwe Egberts coffee brand said on Monday.

He will be replaced temporarily at the end of the year by Jan Bennink, non-executive chairman of the board, the company said.

Herkemij led D.E Master Blenders through listing on Amsterdam Stock exchange on July 9, after it was spun off by U.S. group Sara Lee, now known as Hillshire Brands.