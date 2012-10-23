AMSTERDAM Oct 23 D.E Master Blenders 1753 , the Dutch company behind the Douwe Egberts coffee brand, reported on Tuesday a 1.5 percent drop in sales in the first quarter of fiscal 2013, and confirmed its outlook for the full year.

It reported total sales of 645 million euros for the July-to-September quarter, and said in statement its results were hit by weak performance in Germany and "soft volume performance" in Poland and Brazil.

(Reporting by Ivana Sekularac)