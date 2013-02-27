(Adds detail on Brazilian investigation, shares)

AMSTERDAM Feb 27 D.E Master Blenders 1753 , the Dutch firm behind the Douwe Egberts coffee brand, reported lower-than-expected profits and cut its outlook for 2013 because of pricing pressures in Europe, pushing the stock down 4 percent.

The third-largest player in the global coffee market reported a net profit of 92 million euros ($120 million) for the period July-December 2012, falling short of analysts' forecasts of 110 million euros, partly because of higher-than-expected costs at its troubled Brazilian business.

The Brazilian operations were hit by fraud, tax and inventory issues forcing D.E Master Blenders to restate past financial statements.

The company reported one-off costs of 55 million euros for July-December, which included charges for restructuring and the investigation of the Brazilian business.

Chief Financial Officer Michel Cup said the firm now expects costs of around 100 million euros - up from 65 million euros previously - for the first twelve months of its fiscal 2013 accounts, which will cover the 18 months from July 2012 to December 2013 as the company moves to calendar year reporting.

"We have lowered our outlook for the first twelve months of FY 13 as we foresee continued price pressure in Western Europe, especially France, due to lower Arabica pricing," said Jan Bennink, who was appointed chief executive in December.

D.E Master Blenders reported underlying earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of 182 million euros in the last six months of 2012, up 10 percent from a year ago. Sales rose 1.6 percent to 1.344 billion euros.

The firm, whose brands include Senseo coffee pods and machines as well as Pickwick tea, was spun off by U.S. group Sara Lee, now known as Hillshire Brands and is the third-largest player in the global coffee market after U.S.-based Kraft Foods Inc and Swiss market leader Nestle SA.

Its shares opened at 9.79 euros when it started trading on the Amsterdam exchange on July 9. The shares opened down 4 percent on Wednesday and were trading down 3.26 percent at 8.803 euros at 0835 GMT. ($1 = 0.7649 euros) (Reporting by Ivana Sekularac)