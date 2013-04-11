AMSTERDAM, April 11 German investor Joh A
Benckiser is close to making a formal bid for D.E Master
Blenders 1753, owner of Douwe Egberts coffee and
Pickwick tea, a source close to the situation said on Thursday,
and the offer would value the Dutch firm at about 7.6 billion
euros ($10 billion).
JAB, the investment vehicle of the billionaire Reimann
family, could make its offer of around 12.75 euros per share
before the weekend, the source said.
The German group is building a global coffee empire with a
portfolio of brands including Caribou Coffee Co Inc and
Peet's Coffee & Tea Inc, and wants to build an global
coffee brand.
($1 = 0.7618 euros)
(Reporting by Sara Webb; Editing by Gary Hill)