AMSTERDAM, June 6 German investor Joh A Benckiser (JAB) and partners are close to launching the tender period for their planned 7.5 billion euro ($9.8 billion) takeover of D.E Master Blenders, the Dutch coffee and tea maker said on Thursday.

Committed financing for the takeover, which the parties agreed upon in April, was in place, D.E Master Blenders said in a statement. ($1 = 0.7642 euros) (Reporting by Gilbert Kreijger; Editing by Sara Webb)