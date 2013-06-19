AMSTERDAM, June 19 D.E Master Blenders 1753 , the Dutch owner of Douwe Egberts coffee and Pickwick tea, on Wednesday announced the formal takeover offer for the company and said shareholders had until August 15 to accept.

German investor Joh A Benckiser (JAB) announced its plans to buy the Dutch listed company in a 7.5 billion euro ($10.1 billion) deal in April, saying it would create a global hot drinks empire aimed at taking on market leaders Nestle and Mondelez International. ($1 = 0.7461 euros) (Reporting by Thomas Escritt; Editing by Sara Webb)