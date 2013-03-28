AMSTERDAM, March 28 Dutch coffee and tea company D.E Master Blenders 1753 said on Thursday it was in takeover talks with a substantial shareholder, German investment firm Joh. A. Benckiser (JAB).

"The price per ordinary D.E Master Blenders 1753 share currently indicated by JAB is 12.75 euros (cum dividend) on a fully diluted basis, subject to the satisfactory outcome of due diligence," DE Master Blenders said in statement. (Reporting by Gilbert Kreijger; Editing by Sara Webb)