UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
AMSTERDAM, March 28 Dutch coffee and tea company D.E Master Blenders 1753 said on Thursday it was in takeover talks with a substantial shareholder, German investment firm Joh. A. Benckiser (JAB).
"The price per ordinary D.E Master Blenders 1753 share currently indicated by JAB is 12.75 euros (cum dividend) on a fully diluted basis, subject to the satisfactory outcome of due diligence," DE Master Blenders said in statement. (Reporting by Gilbert Kreijger; Editing by Sara Webb)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources