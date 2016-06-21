UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
FRANKFURT, June 21 German forklift truck maker Kion has agreed to buy Dematic in a deal valuing the logistics technology company at $3.25 billion.
Excluding certain liabilities, the purchase price will come to about $2.1 billion, Kion said on Tuesday.
Kion plans to finance the transaction with a 3 billion-euro ($3.4 billion) bridge loan, which it will refinance with a combination of equity from a capital increase, long-term capital markets debt and bank loans.
($1 = 0.8822 euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources