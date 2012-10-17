Oct 17 Mirror PIK SA on Tuesday sold $275 million of senior PIK notes in the 144a private placement market, said market sources. The issue, which is guaranteed by Dematic Holdings, was increased in size from the originally planned $200 million. J.P. Morgan and Barclays Capital were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: MIRROR PIK AMT $275 MLN COUPON 9 PCT MATURITY 11/01/2016 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 05/01/2013 MOODY'S Caa2 YIELD 9 PCT SETTLEMENT 10/23/2012 S&P CCC-PLUS SPREAD 846 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS