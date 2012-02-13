BRUSSELS Feb 13 Belgian dredging company DEME said on Monday it had been awarded a 1.13 billion Australian dollar ($1.2 billion) contract to provide shipping access for Chevron's planned liquefied natural gas (LNG) project in Australia.

DEME said in a statement that it would dredge a 17 kilometre (10.6 mile) approach channel, a manoeuvring area, berth pockets and a tug harbour, shifting a total of 26 million cubic metres of material.

The company, jointly owned by Belgian building group CFE and holding company Ackermans & Van Haaren, said it would deploy four dredgers for the work, which is set to last from the end of this year until December 2015.

"This contract indicates a growing presence of the DEME group on the Australian continent," DEME said.

DEME said it would carry out the dredging work in cooperation with Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company of Oak Brook, Illinois, without elaborating.

Chevron's Wheatstone LNG project is near the town of Onslow, on the north-western coast of Australia.

Earlier on Monday, DEME's Dutch rival Boskalis Westminster confirmed it had not won the contract, while analysts of Dutch broker Kepler said that DEME had.

Boskalis shares closed 6.2 percent lower on Monday. Those of CFE rose by 5.8 percent, while Ackermans & Van Haaren shares ended up 1.5 percent. ($1 = 0.931 Australian Dollars) (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop. Editing By Sebastian Moffett.)