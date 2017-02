BRUSSELS Aug 9 Belgian dredger DEME and Dutch peer Van Oord have secured a 90 million euro ($128 million) contract in Gladstone, Australia, their third, the companies said on Tuesday.

The works for the construction of a coal berth started last month and will be completed in 2014.

The three contracts are worth more than 695 million euros, the companies said.

DEME is jointly owned by Belgian building company CFE and holding company Ackermans & Van Haaren .

($1 = 0.703 Euros)

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by David Hulmes)