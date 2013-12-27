BRIEF-JPMorgan Chase to acquire MCX "FinTech" payments technology for Chase Pay
* JPMorgan Chase to acquire MCX "Fintech" payments technology for Chase Pay
Dec 27 Turkey's Yildiz Holding AS has agreed to buy privately owned DeMet's Candy Co, the U.S. maker of Flipz chocolate pretzels and Turtles covered nut clusters, for $221 million, the Wall Street Journal reported.
The Turkish owner of Godiva chocolates will acquire DeMet's from Brynwood Partners, a U.S. buyout firm, the paper said.
Brynwood is set to make more than four times the money it invested in DeMet's, a person familiar with the matter told the Journal. ()
Yildiz Holding, Turkey's largest food group, earlier this year bought Spanish discount retailer Dia's Turkish operation DiaSA for 136.5 million euros ($183 million).
None of the parties were immediately available for comment when contacted by Reuters.
* JPMorgan Chase to acquire MCX "Fintech" payments technology for Chase Pay
* BT jumps after network separation deal (Adds details, closing prices)
March 10 Eldridge Industries, the U.S. owner of Dick Clark Productions Inc, said on Friday that one of its affiliates terminated an agreement to sell off the TV production company to Chinese conglomerate Dalian Wanda Group.