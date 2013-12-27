Dec 27 Turkey's Yildiz Holding AS has agreed to buy privately owned DeMet's Candy Co, the U.S. maker of Flipz chocolate pretzels and Turtles covered nut clusters, for $221 million, the Wall Street Journal reported.

The Turkish owner of Godiva chocolates will acquire DeMet's from Brynwood Partners, a U.S. buyout firm, the paper said.

Brynwood is set to make more than four times the money it invested in DeMet's, a person familiar with the matter told the Journal. ()

Yildiz Holding, Turkey's largest food group, earlier this year bought Spanish discount retailer Dia's Turkish operation DiaSA for 136.5 million euros ($183 million).

None of the parties were immediately available for comment when contacted by Reuters.