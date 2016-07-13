July 13 Demica, a UK-based boutique capital markets firm, boosted its origination team by hiring three new directors.

The company named Angel Blanco and Marc Wolf origination directors, and Enrique Jimenez senior supply chain finance origination director.

Blanco joins from Santander Global Banking and Markets, a Grupo Santander unit, where he was head of receivables.

Jimenez was most recently head of supply chain finance and trade also at Santander, while Wolf was executive director, securitization, at Credit Agricole SA's corporate and investment banking unit. (Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)