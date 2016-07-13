July 13 Demica, a UK-based boutique capital
markets firm, boosted its origination team by hiring three new
directors.
The company named Angel Blanco and Marc Wolf origination
directors, and Enrique Jimenez senior supply chain finance
origination director.
Blanco joins from Santander Global Banking and Markets, a
Grupo Santander unit, where he was head of receivables.
Jimenez was most recently head of supply chain finance and
trade also at Santander, while Wolf was executive director,
securitization, at Credit Agricole SA's corporate and
investment banking unit.
