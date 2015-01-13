Jan 13 Demire Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG :

* Previous deputy Chairman of Supervisory board, Dirk Hoffmann, resigned from office for personal reasons with effect from Dec. 31, 2014

* Says by decision of district court of Frankfurt/Main on Jan. 12, Peter Maser was appointed to Demire's supervisory board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)