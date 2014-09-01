Sep 1Demire Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG :

* Said on Saturday it achieved FY 2013/2014 net loss of EUR 5.99 million after reporting net loss of EUR 5.93 year ago

* Said FY 2014/2015 will be marked by growth and to finance growth strategy and strengthen financial position, Executive Board is considering issuance of bond

