BRIEF-Kungsleden extends lease agreement with the Hotel Plaza in Västerås
* Kungsleden extends lease agreement with the Hotel Plaza in Skrapan in Västerås with 15 years until 2032 Source text for Eikon:
Sept 12 Demire Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG : * Says has completed the placement of its 50 million EUR corporate bond Source text for Eikon:
* Kungsleden extends lease agreement with the Hotel Plaza in Skrapan in Västerås with 15 years until 2032 Source text for Eikon:
* White knight Shenzhen Metro to have 29 pct of voting rights
By Susan Mathew March 17 Southeast Asian shares gained on Friday, with Indonesia hitting a record high, as the dollar rally eased after the U.S. Federal Reserve signalled a slower pace of monetary tightening. Broader Asian markets were higher as the U.S. dollar fell to a near five-week low after the Fed on Wednesday stuck to its outlook for two additional rate increases this year. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.3 percent. "Regi