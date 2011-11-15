LONDON Nov 15 The global financial crisis
has significantly altered popular support for democratic and
free-market principles across the 29 countries in central Europe
and central Asia supported by the European Bank for
Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), the development lender
said in a report released on Tuesday.
The report, based on a survey of some 39,000 people, showed
support for democracy and the market economy waning in the more
advanced economies of the EBRD's remit while less-developed
economies among the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS)
showed a surprising upswing in commitment.
"The findings of the report suggest that markets and
democracy lost support in the more advanced transition countries
because they experienced deeper downturns in this crisis than in
earlier recessions in the early and mid-1990s," the EBRD said.
"By comparison, the most recent crisis was generally milder
in CIS countries than the output decline that followed the
collapse of communism."
Among the countries that displayed the highest levels of
support for democracy are Turkey, Mongolia, Uzbekistan, Albania
and Georgia. Armenia saw the biggest change in democracy support
levels among those surveyed.
Conversely, backing for democracy dropped off sharply in
Slovakia, Slovenia and Hungary.
The crisis has provoked people to "turn against what they
had", the London-based lender said, with those living in more
market-oriented and democratic societies less likely to choose
democracy and free-markets over other systems because of the
global economic downturn.
The bank, formed after the Cold War to help ex-Communist
countries make the transition to market economies, also noted
that the less advanced economies in the former Soviet Union were
among those most enthusiastic about democracy.
"This is especially true of crisis-hit people in the CIS
countries who perceived a high degree of corruption. It may be
that for those individuals, the crisis diminished any sympathy
they may have had for state-led systems," it said.
The EBRD said households in eastern and central Europe have
been harder hit by the financial crisis than their peers in
western Europe, as the former has less developed social safety
nets to shield the population from the impact of job losses.
Prior to the onset of the financial crisis in 2008, many
consumers in eastern and central Europe had also taken out
foreign-currency debt, that has left them exposed to the
region's sharp currency depreciation.
