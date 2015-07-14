Energy trader Vitol's 2016 revenue falls 9.5 pct
March 24 Vitol's 2016 revenue fell 9.5 percent to $152 billion, the commodity trader said on Friday, calling the performance solid, despite challenging market conditions.
DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE HILLARY CLINTON SPOKE TO U.S. PRESIDENT OBAMA MONDAY NIGHT ABOUT IRAN NUCLEAR DEAL - AIDE, CAPITOL HILL SOURCE
SINGAPORE, March 24 Non-OPEC producer Oman has notified its term customers in Asia that it will reduce supplies by 15 percent from June to meet local demand and as part of its commitment to cut output under a producers' agreement, three sources who received the notices said on Friday.