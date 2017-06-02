MUMBAI, June 2 The Reserve Bank of India has
initiated "prompt corrective action" (PAC) for state-run Dena
Bank over its high bad loans and negative return on assets, the
lender said in a stock exchange filing on Friday.
The RBI issues a PAC to spur lenders to deal with bad debts,
as one of the measures intended to tackle a record $150 billion
bad debt that has plagued Indian banks.
Dena Bank's losses widened in the March quarter as
net bad loans increased to 10.66 percent of its net advances
from 6.35 percent a year ago, near the 12 percent cap specified
in the RBI's PAC framework.
The RBI's action will not have any "material impact on the
performance of the bank", Dena Bank said in the filing.
(Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Subhranshu
Sahu)