BRIEF-Sun Life Financial announces executive changes
* Kevin Strain, currently president, Sun Life Financial Asia, will become executive vice-president & chief financial officer
March 25 Dena Bank
* Chairman Ashwani Kumar says sees credit growth of 15-16 percent in FY16; will need 10 billion rupees in capital
* Says could raise capital by selling preferential shares or bonds
* Says will also ask government for capital infusion Further company coverage: (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury)
MOSCOW/WASHINGTON, March 27 A Russian bank under Western economic sanctions over Russia's incursion into Ukraine disclosed on Monday that its executives had met Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump's son-in-law and a top White House adviser, in December.