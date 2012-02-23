Feb 23 Oil-focused explorer and producer Denbury Resources Inc posted a fourth-quarter profit that comfortably surpassed analysts' estimates on higher oil and natural gas revenue.

Oil and gas sales rose 18 percent in the quarter helped by higher oil prices. U.S. crude prices rose 17 percent to average about $92.39 per barrel in the October-December quarter.

Net profit rose to $53 million, or 13 cents a share, from $10 million, or 3 cents a share, a year ago.

Excluding items, the company earned 45 cents a share.

Revenue rose 20 percent to $617.2 million.

Analysts on average were expecting the company to earn 33 cents a share, on revenue of $579 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Denbury shares were trading up 2 percent in pre-market trade on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange. They closed at $19.64 on Wednesday.