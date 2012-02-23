Feb 23 Oil-focused explorer and producer
Denbury Resources Inc posted a fourth-quarter profit
that comfortably surpassed analysts' estimates on higher oil and
natural gas revenue.
Oil and gas sales rose 18 percent in the quarter helped by
higher oil prices. U.S. crude prices rose 17 percent to
average about $92.39 per barrel in the October-December quarter.
Net profit rose to $53 million, or 13 cents a share, from
$10 million, or 3 cents a share, a year ago.
Excluding items, the company earned 45 cents a share.
Revenue rose 20 percent to $617.2 million.
Analysts on average were expecting the company to earn 33
cents a share, on revenue of $579 million, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Denbury shares were trading up 2 percent in pre-market trade
on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange. They closed at
$19.64 on Wednesday.
