Nov 14 Denbury Resources Inc said it
planned to cut its 2015 capital spending by 50 percent, joining
a raft of oil and gas producers scaling back investments due to
the recent slide in crude oil prices.
The company, which focuses on the Gulf Coast and Rocky
Mountain regions, is also targeting a relatively flat production
for 2015.
Brent oil prices have fallen nearly 27 percent from
a high of $115 per barrel in June.
Denbury Resources said it would discuss these proposals at
its annual analyst day on Nov. 18.
The Plano, Texas-based company said it plans to cut 2015
capital expenditure to $550 million.
Denbury Resources also said it planned to give an annual
dividend of 40 cents per share in 2015, below its previous range
of 50-60 cents.
While top U.S. oil producers such as Chevron Corp
are yet to announce 2015 capital plans, many smaller companies
have already pared their spending for next year.
Halcon Resources Corp on Monday nearly cut half the
rigs it originally planned to operate next year, while
Continental Resources Inc has said it would not add
rigs.
Denbury Resources' shares closed at $11.20 on the New York
Stock Exchange on Friday. The stock had fallen nearly 32 percent
this year.
(Reporting by Sneha Banerjee in Bangalore)