UPDATE 8-Oil slips nearly 1 pct on concerns over rising U.S. output
Aug 2 Oil-focused producer Denbury Resources Inc's quarterly profit fell 18 percent, as a rise in production was not enough to offset the weak crude oil prices.
Denbury said second-quarter production rose 16 percent to 72,280 barrels of oil equivalent per day. Oil constituted 93 percent of Denbury's production in the quarter.
U.S. crude oil prices fell 9 percent to average $93 per barrel in the April-June quarter.
Net income fell to $212 million or 54 cents per share, in the second quarter, from $259 million or 64 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose marginally to $601.7 million.
Denbury shares were trading down 2 percent before the bell. They closed at $15.40 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Akshay Lodaya)
HOUSTON, Feb 24 Refiners and pipeline shippers in the Salt Lake City area are facing new delays obtaining crude oil after a pipeline outage last week was followed by snow on Friday that made it difficult to deliver much-needed oil by truck.
RIO DE JANEIRO, Feb 24 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - B razilian indigenous leaders left the Amazon rainforest for Rio de Janeiro to push for land rights on Friday, the opening day of the city's famous Carnival, as critics accused campaigners of politicizing one of the world's biggest parties.